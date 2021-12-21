iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,925. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

