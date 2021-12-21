JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives €22.62 Average PT from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €22.62 ($25.41).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.20 ($27.19) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €23.80 ($26.74) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.43) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of DEC traded down €0.24 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €21.34 ($23.98). The stock had a trading volume of 80,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($30.36) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($41.46). The business’s fifty day moving average is €23.06 and its 200 day moving average is €23.34.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

