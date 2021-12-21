Kava.io Market Capitalization Reaches $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00242584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018216 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.46 or 0.00500357 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00074896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007267 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

