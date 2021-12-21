Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Takes $341,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.11 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

