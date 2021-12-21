Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

