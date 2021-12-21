Klingman & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 974 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $385.78 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

