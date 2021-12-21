Klingman & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $199.85 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

