KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,214 call options on the company. This is an increase of 795% compared to the typical daily volume of 471 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. 16,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,982. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.