Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 25,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.09. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

