Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $9.19 million and $1,699.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,442.14 or 0.99818165 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 283.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 747,084,794 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

