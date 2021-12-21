LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 10%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s share price was up 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 6,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 240,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $834.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 111.86% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 353.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 61,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

