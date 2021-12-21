Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $263.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $266.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.