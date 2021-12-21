Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 395,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.