McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $261.73 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $266.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

