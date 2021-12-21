Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.54.

MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

MEOH stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $41.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,949. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Methanex by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Methanex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Methanex by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

