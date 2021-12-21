Minter Network Market Capitalization Tops $15.69 Million (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.69 million and $6,088.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00178051 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00241117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.80 or 0.08170418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000629 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,200,652,035 coins and its circulating supply is 4,995,442,468 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

