Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 5.7%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $259.77 and last traded at $260.54. 45,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,679,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $2,165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,250 shares of company stock valued at $141,054,705 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

