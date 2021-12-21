Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 5.7%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $259.77 and last traded at $260.54. 45,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,679,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.38.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.04.
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $3,897,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $2,165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,250 shares of company stock valued at $141,054,705 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.