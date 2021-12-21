Mosaic Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mosaic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.3% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.05. 209,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,260,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

