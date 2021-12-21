Mosaic Advisors LLC Sells 674 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mosaic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.5% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,489,000 after buying an additional 842,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after buying an additional 500,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after buying an additional 346,517 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.12. The stock had a trading volume of 28,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,833. The stock has a market cap of $232.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

