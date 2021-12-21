NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 65,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 993,387 shares.The stock last traded at $5.87 and had previously closed at $5.77.

NWG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NatWest Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NatWest Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

