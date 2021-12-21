NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). NewAge reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NewAge stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Ed Brennan acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NewAge by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 35,471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NewAge during the third quarter valued at about $804,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NewAge by 42.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 255,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NewAge by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in NewAge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

