NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,582.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.63 or 0.00896670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.44 or 0.00256130 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000858 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00026343 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003972 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

