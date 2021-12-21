NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,533 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.3% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.92 and its 200-day moving average is $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

