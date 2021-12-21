Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 231000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.