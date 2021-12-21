Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 120 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after buying an additional 806,859 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $8.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,889. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.92 and a 200 day moving average of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $262.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

