Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,058. The company has a market cap of $245.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.82 and a 200-day moving average of $333.30. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

