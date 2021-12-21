Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle stock opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

