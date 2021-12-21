Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $167.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

