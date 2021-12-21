Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on PNXGF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

OTCMKTS PNXGF remained flat at $$8.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.