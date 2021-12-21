Poseidon Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $115,534.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $22.88 million and approximately $115,534.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002576 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00075189 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.