ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $47.31

Shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.31, but opened at $49.86. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 1,178 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

