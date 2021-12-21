QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,737,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $248.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

