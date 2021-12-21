QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $532,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 1.5% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

Shares of INDA opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25.

