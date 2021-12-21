Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59,780.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and approximately $59,780.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,563,231 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

