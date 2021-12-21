Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $201,455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Shares of CVS opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $102.22. The stock has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

