Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,920,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the November 15th total of 10,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

