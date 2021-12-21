Ren Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Ren has a total market cap of $519.71 million and $39.11 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ren has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

