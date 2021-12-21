Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.49)-($0.04) EPS.
RAD traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 265,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,412. The stock has a market cap of $831.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37.
RAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
