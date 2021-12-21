Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.49)-($0.04) EPS.

RAD traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. 265,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,412. The stock has a market cap of $831.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37.

RAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rite Aid by 686.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 48.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

