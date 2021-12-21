Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.74

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 6756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,098,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,779 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,508,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,629,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,387,000 after buying an additional 133,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 836.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after buying an additional 1,765,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 991,384 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

