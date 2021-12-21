Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,633,000 after purchasing an additional 191,247 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,685. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

