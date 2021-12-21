Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $280,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. 25,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $79.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.