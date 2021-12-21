Sentinel Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $67.88 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $67.88 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00032512 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006019 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001843 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.