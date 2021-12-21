Short Interest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Declines By 17.8%

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after buying an additional 334,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Edison International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $67.32. 8,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

