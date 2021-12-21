Short Interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Decreases By 17.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,470,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 17,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $156.35. The company had a trading volume of 283,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,988,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.73 and a 200-day moving average of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

