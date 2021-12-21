Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of SSTK stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,426. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,182 shares of company stock worth $23,223,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

