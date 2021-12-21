SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Capitalization Tops $2.25 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00010463 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $18,945.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00051686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.88 or 0.08207389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,719.63 or 1.00018355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00072867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

