STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $44.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 209,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,334. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

