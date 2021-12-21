Stock Traders Buy High Volume of AvalonBay Communities Call Options (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,240 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 444% compared to the typical volume of 412 call options.

AVB stock traded up $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $154.84 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.11.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

