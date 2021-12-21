Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading Down 2.9%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. 6,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 327,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. Analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,314 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

