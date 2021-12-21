Syverson Strege & Co Purchases 33,179 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1,358.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,179 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.7% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $70,995,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

